Suspected human remains were found in a burn pile on a property near the Ridge area Thursday morning, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies received a suspicious circumstances call around 10:25 a.m. Thursday after a caller said they found possible human remains in a burn pile. The remains were found on a property in the 300 block of Golden Grain Road, Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
Deputies and the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office are investigating and cause of death and identification of the remains is pending, she said.