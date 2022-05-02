A new downtown Lafayette police precinct is expected to be operational before Memorial Day Weekend, LCG spokesperson Jamie Angelle confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate on Monday.
The news came after a shooting early Sunday morning on Jefferson Street left 12 people injured, including the suspected shooter. The shooting took place near the epicenter of festival activities hours after it had shut down for the night.
Angelle said an exact opening date for the new substation has not been locked down yet. It is expected to be in the old City Hall, near the International Center.
Last summer, the City and Parish Councils voted to strip all funding from Guillory's proposal for spending $85.5 million in ARPA funds, part of a federal COVID relief package, including the funding for a new downtown police precinct.
Guillory used a line-item veto to restore funding for the downtown precinct, along with six other projects, for a total spending of $22 million. LCG will spend $50,000 on the new precinct, according to the LCG budget.
“Our brave and abundantly present law enforcement agencies quickly returned fire on the shooter, who was disarmed immediately,” Guillory wrote on his Facebook page Sunday morning after the shooting on Jefferson Street.
“We have a zero-tolerance policy for gun violence in Lafayette. We applaud our law enforcement agencies for their large presence and quick response in this incident,” he added.
Guillory has been consistently under fire for his administration’s role in a number of leadership changes in the Police Department. In the two years since he was sworn in, Lafayette has had five police chiefs.
Violent crime increased in Lafayette in the same period. Lafayette Parish saw a 47% year-over-year increase in homicides in 2021, following state and national trends.
Staff writer Claire Taylor contributed to this report.