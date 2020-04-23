A 19-year-old Kentwood woman was killed Wednesday night during a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 East between Lafayette and Breaux Bridge.
Ryan Alasia Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. as traffic slowed when a 2009 Jaguar XF driven by 41-year-old Carol Ann Brooks of Breaux Bridge stopped in the inside travel lane with a flat tire.
The scene was roughly three miles east of Louisiana Avenue.
As traffic slowed, a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic driven by 19-year-old Kendall Raymone Wilkerson struck the back of a 2020 Chevrolet 2500 pickup. Johnson was a backseat passenger in the Sonic. Their vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 34-year-old Felicia Danielle Cormier of Scott, Gossen’s statement said.
Wilkerson and Johnson’s Sonic then collided with a jersey wall protecting a construction zone before stopping in the inside lane while Cormier’s Tahoe overturned and blocked the outside lane.
Johnson was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred but suffered fatal injuries. Other drivers and occupants suffered minor to moderate injuries, and some were taken to local hospitals for treatment, the release said.
Blood samples were taken for analysis.