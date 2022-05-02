At around 7:47 a.m. Monday Lafayette Police responded to a report of a juvenile victim found in a lot in the 800 block of Gilman Road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The juvenile was transported to a local hospital where he was stabilized and transported to New Orleans for treatment, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department. The juvenile is listed in critical condition.
It’s early in the investigation and investigators are actively working the case. Lafayette Police Department is asking if anyone has any information about this case to contact us or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.