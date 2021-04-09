A Mamou man was arrested Friday after setting an occupied home and associated vehicle on fire, then stealing several vehicles in an effort to avoid law enforcement.
James N. Rozas, 33, was arrested on four counts of attempted second-degree murder and a count each of aggravated arson, simple arson and violation of a protective order. Additional charges from other agencies are expected, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said in a statement.
Evangeline Fire District #1 responded to the house fire in the 1100 block of JJ Street around 3 a.m. and learned a woman and her three children, one an infant, were inside the home when Rozas entered and announced he’d set the home and a vehicle on fire. The woman and children escaped unharmed while Rozas fled the scene armed with a gun, wearing only a hooded sweatshirt, the statement said.
Fire marshal’s investigators confirmed the fires were set intentionally and there were multiple points of origin inside the home and the vehicle parked outside, Rodrigue said.
The agency’s Fugitive Apprehension Team, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, Eunice City Marshal’s Office, Coushatta Tribal Police and Louisiana State Police jointly tracked Rozas to Kinder, where he was taken into custody without incident. Investigators determined Rozas stole three vehicles between Mamou and Kinder, the statement said.
Rozas’ bond is currently set at $915,000.