A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting on Martin Luther King Drive.
The shooting happened around 3:34 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Drive. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the scene and found the juvenile suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department of Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.