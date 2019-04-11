Scott man killed in early morning crash Thursday
A Scott man was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 49 near the Avoyelles and Rapides Parish line, KATC reports.
John R. Domingue, 60, was killed Thursday when he lost control of his vehicle while driving in the southbound lanes, crossed the median and crashed into an embankment on the northbound side, Louisiana State Police said.
Domingue was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, they said.
Troopers responded to the crash around 1:10 am. Domingue was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe Domingue may have lost control of his vehicle after the left front tire failed.
Routine toxicology tests are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.
Driver of SUV cited in crash with school bus in Lafayette; no students on board
An Acadia Parish school bus crashed near the intersection of Lagneaux and Ridge roads Thursday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
An SUV failed to yield and pulled out in front of the bus shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen.
He said there were no students on the bus, just the driver and an aide, he said.
They, along with the SUV driver, were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, Gossen said. The SUV driver was at fault and has been cited.
Firefighters battle house fire on Cameron Street in Scott
Firefighters from four departments battled a blaze at a home on Cameron Street in Scott Thursday evening, officials say.
Lafayette Fire spokesman Alton Trahan said firefighters from Lafayette, Duson, Scott and Judice responded to the call around 5:20 p.m. They were still battling the fire in the 7000 block of Cameron Street more than an hour later, he said.
The home’s residents were outside when the fire started and saw smoke coming from the attic area, Trahan said.