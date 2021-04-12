A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Louisiana Highway 14 in Iberia Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian just before 9 p.m. near Old La 25 Road. Fifty-six-year-old Donald J. Derouen of New Iberia was killed in the crash, according to poilice.
A preliminary investigation revealed Derouen was walking west in the westbound lane of LA 14 when he was struck by a westbound 2020 Honda Civic.
Derouen was pronounced deceased at scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment on the part of Derouen is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis. The driver of the Civic submitted a breath sample and was not impaired at the time of the crash. She was properly restrained and suffered no injuries. This crash remains under investigation.
A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night. Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways, and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian related crashes.
Troop I has investigated 21 fatal crashes resulting in 26 deaths in 2021.