An arrest has been made in Saturday's hit-and-run crash that left two dead and one injured in St. Landry Parish.
Michael S. Thibodeaux of Washington was arrested Sunday evening on a hit-and-run driving charge and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police.
The incident, which happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lane of La. 749 near Legion Lane in Opelousas, took the lives of Opelousas residents Kizzy Greene, 42, and Angela Broussard, 41. A third person, who was not identified by police, suffered minor injuries. The three victims were related, State Police said.
Neighbors said one of those killed had received a call Saturday night with news that her son had been found dead. They said the woman, overcome with grief, ran out onto the highway as two relatives worked to console her and tried frantically to stop oncoming traffic.
The body of a young man was discovered at about 4 p.m. Saturday in a drainage ditch on Austin Road near Blossom Road in a rural area of St. Landry Parish, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office has not yet released the person's identity. Neither State Police nor the Sheriff's Office could confirm if the man is related to the victims in the hit-and-run.
Saturday's hit-and-run was just one of six fatal crashes investigated by Louisiana State Police from Thursday through Sunday.
Eight people lost their lives in those six crashes, according to a Monday morning Facebook post by Louisiana State Police. Two of the crashes involved pedestrians, one involved a bicyclist, one involved an allegedly impaired driver. Four of the eight who died were not wearing a seat belt.
"During holidays, we see an increase in travel/traffic volume, which can lead to more crashes," the Facebook post said. "Motorists need to remain attentive to their surroundings, exercise patience, extend respect and courtesy to other motorists, and avoid/limit distractions inside the vehicle. These are behaviors that we should practice each and every day.
"We ask that you help us help you and your loved ones. Help us by educating those around you about safe driving practices. As Troopers, we are dedicated in the mission of providing a safer environment for all our families. Your safety and the safety of others depend on your choice."
Louisiana State Police encourage people to report unsafe or impaired driving by dialing *577 (*LSP).