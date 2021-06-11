Three men were injured in a shooting outside the Lafayette Police Department’s headquarters Friday night.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the department’s parking lot at 900 East University Avenue. Three men were struck by gunfire and transported to an area hospital by ambulance with undetermined wounds. No fatalities have been reported, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said by phone Friday.
No officers or Lafayette Police Department personnel were among the injured or involved in the shooting, Griffin said.
Investigators cordoned off the area Friday night to collect evidence and interview witnesses. The department spokesperson said little was known about the circumstances surrounding the shooting as of 8:50 p.m.