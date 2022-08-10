Officials are awaiting autopsy results for a Texas woman found dead inside a vehicle in St. Landry Parish on Sunday.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pitre Road in the Swords area around 2 p.m. Sunday after a Hispanic woman was discovered unresponsive inside a vehicle. Deputies found the woman, 40-year-old Katherine Guerine of Cedar Park, Texas, dead inside the vehicle, Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said.
Guerine was staying in an AirBnB in the area at the time of her death, he said.
No signs of foul play were found and investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine Guerine’s cause of death.