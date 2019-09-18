The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a man found in a ditch Sunday.
The deceased was 40-year-old Jarrad Cannon of Patterson, the coroner’s release said. Additional details, including a possible cause of death, were withheld pending the investigation into Cannon’s death.
Cannon’s body was found near the intersection of Old Jeanerette Road and Bayside Road around 3p.m. Sunday, a representative with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office told KATC-TV.
The sheriff’s office said they were investigating the case as a homicide.