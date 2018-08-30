Two Scott men died Thursday morning in an Acadia Parish wreck at in the intersection of La. 3070 and La. 98.
Carlos Lazo, 40, and his passenger, Luis Estrada, 28, were heading north on La. 3070 around 7:30 a.m. in a Honda Civic. Lazo failed to stop at the intersection, crossing into the path of westbound Mercedes CLA, according to State Police.
The Mercedes struck the Honda passenger door, causing fatal injuries to Lazo and Estrada. The 17-year-old driver of the Mercedes and 14-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation and impairment has not yet been determined.