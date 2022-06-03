State Police are investigating two unrelated fatal crashes in Acadia Parish, one involving a pedestrian.
Shortly after midnight Friday, troopers were notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 about 2 miles west of Louisiana Highway 91. The crash claimed the life of an individual whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin, police say.
A preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling west on I-10 in the left lane while a Freightliner was traveling in the right lane. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail, and began to rotate. The vehicle reentered I-10 into the path of the Freightliner and was struck.
The driver of the vehicle, who troopers say was not restrained, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.
Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers for analysis.
The second fatal crash happened just before 3 a.m. on LA Highway 95 near Wikoff Cove Drive in Church Point.
State Police were notified of a body in the roadway and they identified the person as 46-year-old Kevin Lejeune of Crowley.
Troopers say Lejeune was struck by a vehicle that was traveling on LA Highway 95. Troopers are currently working to identify a possible suspect vehicle.
Both crashes remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at 337-262-5880.