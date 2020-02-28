The Ville Platte Police Department and family members are searching for Joyce Thomas, a deaf and mute woman who was last seen Wednesday.
Kujuan Dwight, who identified himself as Thomas’ grandson, called for assistance on Facebook and asked for anyone with knowledge of Thomas’ whereabouts to call the Ville Platte Police Department. He wrote Thomas was last seen Wednesday and her family is concerned she’s in danger.
“Everyone that knows my granny, knows she’s unable to defend herself. She’s strong but she’s still my granny. I love you and want you to come back home,” Dwight wrote.
Anyone with information can reach the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1313 or submit tips to the Tip Ville Platte anonymous reporting app.