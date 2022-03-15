The murder charges against two defendants accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Christian Roper at a Lafayette apartment complex in March 2019 have been dismissed, after a grand jury reviewing the case determined it was a justifiable homicide.
The first-degree murder charge filed against Tyler Hebert, 30, of New Iberia, was dismissed by 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry’s office Monday, when Hebert was scheduled to appear for felony trial before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Scott Privat.
“This matter was brought back to Grand Jury in December 2021 for a review of the case with a full explanation of the law regarding self-defense and defense of others. After a presentation of the evidence, the Grand Jury found that the matter was a justifiable homicide,” the motion for dismissal said.
Hebert still faces an obstruction of justice charge tied to Roper’s death. His pre-trial appearance is scheduled before Privat on June 2 at 8:30 a.m., court records show.
The second defendant accused in Roper’s death, 23-year-old Derek Junca of Baldwin, also had his first-degree murder charge dismissed Sept. 30.
In a police narrative filed in the case in July 2019, detectives said Roper was shot after setting up a marijuana purchase in order to rob Junca, based on collected evidence and information provided by witnesses and suspects in the case.
An acquaintance of Roper’s, Trevis Thomas, told investigators that Roper recruited him and a friend to help rob Junca.
Roper had an airsoft gun, and the trio purchased an additional toy gun at a local Walmart and arranged a meeting with Junca at the Grand Pointe Apartments in the 3600 block of Kaliste Saloom Road. Hebert, also a known drug dealer, accompanied Junca in a Ford F-150, the police narrative said.
Roper climbed into the truck and a struggle began between Roper and Junca, the 23-year-old told police. Junca claimed Roper struck him in the head during the struggle. Hebert then shot Roper. Everyone involved fled the scene after the 18-year-old was shot in the neck.
The teen was deceased when officers arrived on scene; a bystander called 911 after seeing Roper’s body in the parking lot, the police narrative said.
The two suspects accused of helping Roper in the attempted robbery, 21-year-old Ayden McDonald of Scott and 22-year-old Trevis Thomas of Lafayette, still have active charges in the case. Both face a count of attempted first-degree robbery.
McDonald is scheduled for pre-trial before Privat on March 31 at 9 a.m. and Thomas is scheduled for pre-trial before Privat on May 5 at 8:30 a.m., court records show.
Landry declined to provide additional comment on the case because of the pending charges against McDonald and Thomas.