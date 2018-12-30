A former St. Landry deputy arrested in August for impersonating an officer has been arrested again on the same counts.
Ryan Scott McCauley, 27, of Opelousas, was booked last week on false impersonation of a peace officer. He has since posted $2,500 bond and been released.
The incident began when deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Spanish Moss Lane in Opelousas on a domestic disturbance complaint, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said. When deputies arrived, McCauley informed the officers he was a Church Point police officer and he knew the law.
McCauley advised the deputies that he would relay any information to his wife from the deputies and that they were having an argument. McCauley also told the deputies his wife had locked him out of the bedroom.
After the domestic disturbance complaint was investigated and completed, McCauley was asked to provide his credentials but could not produce any, the sheriff said. Deputies then stopped questioning McCauley and advised him of his Miranda rights.
