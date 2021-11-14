Two people were killed after a head-on collision Saturday afternoon on La. 675 in Iberia Parish, according to a news release by Louisiana State Police Troop I.
Krystian M. Gachassin, 30, and Preston Barnes, 34, died from injuries suffered in the crash. Both were from New Iberia.
Barnes was driving a 2006 Kia Spectra south on La. 675, also known as Jefferson Island Road, near Mayo Street when Barnes crossed the center line and struck Gachassin's 2001 Acura CL head-on in the northbound lane of travel, according to the preliminary investigation.
The reason Barnes crossed the center line is still under investigation, police said. Investigators said they suspect Barnes was speeding at the time of the crash. Impairment is unknown, but standard toxicology samples were taken from the drivers of both vehicles; results are pending.
Barnes and his two passengers were unrestrained. All three were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries; Barnes ultimately died from his injuries.
Gachassin and her passenger were wearing seatbelts and were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. Gachassin later died from her injuries.
Louisiana State Police Troop I has investigated 52 fatal crashes resulting in 63 deaths since the beginning of 2021.
Troopers remind motorists to make good decisions behind the wheel by never driving while impaired, fatigued or distracted and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained.