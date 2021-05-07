A Carencro man is facing vehicular homicide charges in connection with a March crash that left two people dead, KATC reports.

Police say 33-year-old Jared Chamberlain was arrested Thursday related to a fatal crash that occurred shortly before 1 a.m. March 21 on Veterans Drive at the Interstate 49 southbound exit ramp.

Acording to police, 48-year-old Kayla Balthazar of New Iberia was driving south on the exit ramp approaching Veterans Drive, while Chamberlain was traveling east on Veterans Drive in the right lane. Balthazar failed to yield and drove into the path of the truck, police say.

Balthazar and her passenger, 42-year-old Christopher Miller of Broussard, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. Chamberlain and a passenger in the truck were not injured, police say.

Chamberlain has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide; one count of DWI 3rd offense; one count of driving under suspension (from a previous DWI); and one count of reckless operation involving a crash.