The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found deceased in a vehicle on Evangeline Thruway in the parish early Saturday.
The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 5:18 a.m. about a male passenger in a vehicle in the 1100 block of the Evangeline Thruway in St. Martin Parish suffering a gunshot wound. Responding deputies found the man dead inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Release of the man’s name is pending notification of next of kin.
More details are pending as the homicide is investigated, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said.