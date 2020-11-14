Keymonné Savoy and his extended family were enjoying a Saturday meal together in Girard Park, reminiscing and catching up in honor of his deceased great aunt, when the gunshots rang out.
The 22-year-old South Louisiana Community College student said the shift in atmosphere was stark; one moment his ears were filled with laughter, the next he turned and saw his cousin lying on the ground, bleeding. The injured man first fell to his knees, then slumped onto his stomach between the Girard Park Pavilion, where the family was seated, and the basketball courts off Girard Park Drive.
There was a blur of red, pink, white, blue as people fled at the sound of shooting, Savoy said.
“I look around and everybody scatters. There’s no, let me pinpoint somebody that may or may not have a gun -- everybody moved,” he said.
Savoy and other family members rushed to help. He immediately called 911, while others helped apply pressure to the gunshot wound, which Savoy and another family member said went through and through; in through the victim’s stomach area and out through his back. The injured cousin was relatively calm and was responsive after being shot, they said.
He said they also tried to calm his cousin's girlfriend; the pregnant woman was hyperventilating while frantically checking on the victim, whose name was not provided.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said the shooting was reported around 5:15 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Griffin said in a 9 p.m. statement that a second victim approached officers at the hospital and reported he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in the same incident. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Both victims were in stable condition Saturday night, Griffin said. Little other information, including details about a possible suspect, were available in the aftermath of the shooting.
Savoy and at least 30 other family members, many in matching shirts bearing the likeness of their deceased relative, 64-year-old Mary Alice Savoy, enjoyed a hodgepodge of Popeye’s, pizza and home cooked food while dozens of other people exercised, played basketball, lounged and passed a volleyball nearby, taking advantage of the prime Saturday weather.
The group wasn’t even supposed to be there, he said. The plan was originally to meet at Parc Hardy in Breaux Bridge, but at the last minute the family opted to gather at Girard Park instead.
“We don’t get together like we used to at all, so today was kind of like a get together. It was a let’s catch up, laugh, and that’s what we were doing -- laughing and having a good old time. Then, in the blink of an eye, it goes from order to chaos,” Savoy said.
It was a heavy day, between the shooting and his great aunt’s funeral and burial, Savoy said. The Arnaudville native said he’s never seen anything like the shooting and his hands shook as he filled out a report for responding police officers. It was scary, a family member said.
“I’m more than likely still in shock over everything and it’s more than likely going to hit me when I go home,” Savoy said.