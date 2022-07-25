A second person has been arrested in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting Saturday on Moss Street, according to Lafayette police. The victim has been identified as Billy Joseph 40, of Lafayette.
The suspected shooter, 38-year-old Steve Solomon of Lafayette was arrested Sunday and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a charge of first-degree murder.
Earlier Sunday, Artimus Johnson was arrested in connection to the shooting and was on one count of principle to first-degree murder.
Police responded to the shooting about 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Moss Street near its intersection with Mudd Avenue.
Officers learned a drive by shooting had occurred between two vehicles, causing the victim’s vehicle to come to rest after striking a pole. Joseph was dead in his vehicle when officers arrived.