Two former Louisiana College students were indicted by a federal grand jury and accused of stealing other students’ identification numbers and information to defraud the private school of CARES Act relief funds.
Hayden Philip Breaux, 21, of Houma, and D’Quincy Marquis Jones, 23, of Baton Rouge, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit identity theft and five counts of identity theft by a grand jury in Shreveport, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Alexander C. Van Hook said in a statement.
Breaux and Jones are accused of working with co-conspirators to use Louisiana College student identification numbers and passwords for nine students to apply for CARES Act emergency financial aid grants and “fraudulently obtain CARES Act funds for their own use” between June 5 and June 20. Once the grants were secured, they directed them to bank accounts belonging to Breaux, Jones and others associated with the scheme, the statement said.
Louisiana College is a private Baptist college in Pineville with a student population of about 1,200 students, according to the school’s website.
Louisiana College Communications Director Elizabeth Clarke said in a statement the school received federal COVID-19 relief funding in April and followed the U.S. Department of Education’s requirements for awarding and distributing student emergency grants.
“Louisiana College has and will continue to cooperate fully with the federal investigation,” Clarke said. “Once college officials discovered possible fraudulent activity by grant recipients in June 2020, we immediately notified law enforcement officials and an investigation ensued.”
She confirmed Breaux and Jones are no longer enrolled at the college.