A juvenile girl was critically injured in a shooting Sunday night in upper Lafayette, according to a report from KATC TV-3.
The girl, who is not being identified because of her age, was shot at about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South June Drive, Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, spokeswoman for the Lafayette Police Department, told the TV station.
She is in critical condition at a local hospital, Dugas said.
A suspect is in custody at this time.
No other information was released. Police are continuing to investigate.