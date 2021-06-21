A fire damaged a Scott home Sunday afternoon due to an electrical issue, the Scott Fire Department said; KATC-TV reported.
The Scott Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire in the 1112 block of Lebesque Road just before 3 p.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival firefighters found heavy flames emitting from the rear of a manufactured home. Firefighters made entry into the home and were able to quickly bring the fire, located in a bedroom, under control.
Investigators determine that the cause of the fire was accidental and believed to be an electrical issue.
No occupants were home at the time of the fire.
The bedroom sustained major fire damage, with the remaining home receiving minimal damage.
Units from Carencro, Duson and Lafayette fire departments responded to assist with extinguishment, while Lafayette Fire Investigators conducted the investigation.