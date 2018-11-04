A New Iberia bicyclist was killed Saturday night after he was hit by a vehicle on La. 31 in St. Martin Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
John Trueblood, 37, was hit shortly before 8 p.m. on La. 31 south of La. 92.
The crash occurred as Trueblood was traveling southbound. At the same time, 62-year-old Mark Broussard of New Iberia was driving southbound on LA Hwy 31 in a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado. Trueblood was traveling on a bicycle equipped with one reflector, but no lights, State Police said. As Broussard approached Trueblood from the rear, he was unable to avoid the bicycle. As a result, the Chevrolet struck the rear of the bicycle, ejecting Trueblood.
Trueblood was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. A toxicology sample was obtained from Trueblood, and the results are pending. Broussard was uninjured, and impairment on his part was not a factor in the crash. A breath sample was obtained from Broussard which indicated no alcohol in his system. This crash remains under investigation, State Police said.