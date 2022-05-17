A Lafayette man was taken into custody by local police and federal law enforcement after ramming a woman’s car off the road following threats to kill her, Lafayette Police said.
Jason Batiste, 44, was arrested in Henderson on May 9 by agents with the U.S. Marshal Service Violent Offender Task Force and Lafayette Police Department patrol and canine unit officers after attempting to evade arrest, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Batiste was arrested on counts of attempted first-degree murder and violation of protective orders.
The 44-year-old is accused of showing up at the victim’s place of employment and threatening to shoot and kill her. He left the business, only to return later and follow the victim’s vehicle as she left work. He then rammed her vehicle, causing the woman to run off the road, strike a tree and flip into a ditch, Green said.
The victim suffered minor injuries. The incident happened around 3:22 a.m. on May 9 in the 2900 block of Louisiana Avenue, she said.