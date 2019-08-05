The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office released more details Monday about the death of a Crowley man, and is asking the public for help with information on solving the homicide.
Tim Breaux's vehicle was found Friday night abandoned in the West Crowley Cemetery, according to K.P. Gibson, Sheriff, Acadia Parish.
Crowley Police began investigating the incident as a missing person case. There was evidence within the vehicle that led police to believe that foul play could have occurred, Gibson stated.
Deputies were called out to Wilder Rd., South of Crowley, regarding a body being found in a ditch. Deputies were able to confirm the body was Tim Breaux.
Sheriff officials say Breaux died from a gunshot wound to the head.
This is a joint investigation between the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office and the Crowley Police Department.
Anyone with information is urged to call APSO detective at (337) 788-8720 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at (337) 789-TIPS