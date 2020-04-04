An Iota man is accused of fatally shooting the mother of his child during a custody exchange Thursday night.
The victim, 30-year-old Catherine Miller, of Eunice, was found shot to death outside a residence in the 900 block of Ye Ole Country Road outside of Iota. Deputies were dispatched to the home around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said in a statement.
Deputies determined Austin Gatte II, 40, of Iota, fatally shot Miller when she came to the residence to exchange custody of their child. Gatte held Miller against her will before shooting her, Gibson said.
Gatte was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on counts of aggravated kidnapping and first-degree murder.