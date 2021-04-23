A second man has been arrested in connection with an April 9 shooting at Bourgeois Park, 439 Coliseum Blvd., that claimed the life of John Mitchell Sinegal Jr., according to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department.
Tyquan Trekel Marshall, 22, turned himself in to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, where he was booked around 2 p.m. Thursday.
He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of carrying a firearm on school property. All three are felonies.
On April 16, Jayvien Jawane James Mallery, 20, was arrested by St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies in connection with Sinegal's death.
UL Lafayette police officers transported Mallery to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, where he was booked and charged with one count, principal to second-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of carrying a firearm on school property. All three are felonies.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact ULPD Lt. Darren Zachary at 337-296-4375.