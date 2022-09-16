The pool of candidates vying to become Lafayette’s next police chief slipped to three Friday after Lafayette Consolidated Government announced retired FBI special agent Charles DeLaughter had withdrawn.
DeLaughter withdrew Thursday in an email to Cydra Wingerter, Lafayette Consolidated Government’s chief administrative officer. DeLaughter wrote that he had accepted a position with another unnamed agency, Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle said in an issued statement.
“Thank you for the opportunity and I wish you, Mayor Guillory and the people of Lafayette well in placing the next police chief,” DeLaughter wrote.
The law enforcement veteran spent 40 years in the field and divided his career between the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.
In Jefferson Parish, his work included overseeing the juvenile division and investigating narcotics cases. While with the FBI, he served in Oklahoma and Washington D.C. and was the supervisory special agent over the Baton Rouge FBI office. His work included investigations into domestic and international terrorism, drug and street gangs and cold case homicides.
He retired from the FBI in 2021, his police chief application said.
The announcement of DeLaughter’s withdrawal comes just two days after the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board certified the scores for the civil service exam all candidates were required to take – and pass – to advance in the hiring process.
The three remaining candidates – former Louisiana State Trooper Brian Ardoin, Lafayette police Sgt. Dorian Brabham and Lafayette police Cmdr. Judith Estorge – will move into an interview round with Mayor-President Josh Guillory, consolidated government staff and committees made up of city council members and community stakeholders.
The marathon round of interviews will be held Oct. 13. The three committees will focus on tactics and operations, community policing and finance and administration. Committee appointments were still being finalized, Angelle said.
Guillory’s administration hopes to have a new chief in place by early November, he said.
The chief search, which began in April, netted nine candidates after the Guillory administration was granted an extension in an effort to garner a broader applicant pool. Stated plans to hire a professional search firm fell through.
Four of the candidates were removed from the running in the first stage. One of the candidates, Lafayette police Maj. Dewitt Sheridan, was removed from contention Wednesday after he scored under the required 75 on the police chief civil service exam.