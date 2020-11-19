Police stock photo
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested in the May shooting death of another teenager in Crowley.

The suspect, who police did not name, was arrested Wednesday on a count of second-degree murder in the death of Emori Carter and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said in a statement. The juvenile suspect’s bond has been set at $1 million.

Emori died after being shot multiple times near the intersection of West 10th Street and North Western Avenue in Crowley on May 15. The shooting happened around 12:09 a.m. Medical personnel responded to the shooting but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, Broussard said.

Emori’s shooting was the first reported homicide in Crowley in 2020.

