Police have been searching a rural area in Jeff Davis Parish for evidence in the case of Ella Goodie, the 32-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9, according to Louisina State Police.
State troopers and search groups, including State Police Air support, LDWF, and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, gathered near Iowa on Monday and began to search a 50-square mile area near Interstate 10.
State Trooper Derek Senegal, a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police, confirmed that the last known coordinates from a cell phone led officials to search the area. Private property owners were asked to continue the search Tuesday on their properties for anything out of the ordinary.
Goodie was last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue pants on March 9. She remains missing, but police in St. Joseph, Missouri, found her vehicle, a black 2012 Audi Q5, on April 1.
The man police are saying is the person of interest in Goodie’s disappearance, Brandon Jermaine Francisco, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Missouri on March 28.
Francisco, who was scheduled to appear in an Alexandria courtroom for a hearing in connection to a 2018 shooting on the same day he was seen with Goodie, was extradited back to Louisiana. Court records reviewed by The Advocate showed that he has a long criminal history.
According to a Facebook post by The Aware Foundation, a nonprofit organization that shares updates on missing people, traffic cameras saw Goodie’s car driving back into Louisiana from Texas on March 10. The next day, the vehicle was seen on traffic cameras north of Dallas.
The FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service have become involved in the case.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Goodie or her vehicle is asked to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194.
