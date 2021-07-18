Two people died after a two-vehicle fatal crash late Saturday night on Louisiana Highway, Louisiana State Police Troop I said.
Shortly before midnight Saturday on LA Highway 95 at the intersection with LA Highway 1097, about four miles north of Duson, a two-vehicle crash killed Dawn Bernard, 44, of Carencro, and James Bellard, 53, of Church Point, according to state troopers.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Bernard was travelling east on LA Highway 1097. As she approached the intersection with LA Highway 95, she failed to yield at the stop sign, and was struck by Bellard who was travelling north. After the collision, both vehicles came to a rest off of the roadway.
Bellard, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if Bernard was restrained at the time of the crash. Bernard was transported to a local hospital where she died due to her injuries.
A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis, state troopers said. This crash remains under investigation.