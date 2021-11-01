Edward Edmond, the suspect in an Oct. 8 shooting that left one person dead in Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday in Houston, the Lafayette Police Department said. Edmond has been charged with second-degree murder.
On Oct. 8, Lafayette Police investigated a shooting at a car wash near Eraste Landry Road and Cajundome Boulevard. The victim, Kenyon Alex, was shot and killed as the result of the incident.
As a result of the investigation, the Lafayette detectives developed Edmond as the suspected shooter and issued a warrant for his arrest.