A 51-year-old Opelousas man was arrested on theft and other charges Friday after accusations he stole thousands from a 90-year-old military veteran.
Curley Charles was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count each of theft, attempted theft and exploitation of persons with infirmities, as well as 33 counts of forgery and 29 counts of monetary instrument abuse. Charles was arrested after an investigation into months of illegal transactions, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
The investigation was opened when family members found the suspicious transactions after the 90-year-old's death. Charles stole $51,703.03 and attempted to steal another $11,173.90, Guidry said.
Details about Charles’ relationship to the victim and how he stole the funds were not available. Bond had not been set for Charles as of Saturday.