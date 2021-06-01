One person was killed in a police shooting in St. Mary Parish Tuesday, Sheriff Blaise Smith said.
The shooting took place in Berwick in the early morning. The location of the shooting and other details, including how many deputies were involved, was not released. Louisiana State Police is investigating the fatal shooting.
The person’s identity was not released by law enforcement Tuesday morning.
"It is an unfortunate and tragic event that caused the loss of life. I stand behind and support the actions of my deputies and we are cooperating fully with the Louisiana State Police in this investigation," Smith said in a statement.