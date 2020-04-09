A 60-year-old Cade man was arrested Wednesday for reportedly brandishing a gun outside a convenience store and threatening to shoot two people.
Daniel S. Vallot was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail around 6 p.m. Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Ginny Higgins said in a statement.
Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Old Spanish Trail Highway around 2 p.m. after reports Vallot had brandished a gun and threatened to shoot two people following a verbal altercation outside a convenience store. Vallot then fled to his trailer behind the store, the statement said.
Vallot was arrested after a standoff with St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, Higgins said.
Bond had not been set as of Wednesday night.