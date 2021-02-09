A man who was arrested in Katy, Texas on Friday is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of jewelry, guns and safes from homes in the Le Triomphe neighborhood, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Justin Joseph Andrews, 42, is accused of breaking into at least six homes in the neighborhood between Dec. 30 and Jan. 15. Andrews is also suspected of committing more than a dozen burglaries in East Baton Rouge Parish and has additional pending charges from St. Martin and Calcasieu Parishes, according to the statement.
Multiple local, state and federal agencies participated in an investigation, according to the statement. After the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's identified Andrews as a suspect, East Baton Rouge detectives and several Texas law enforcement agencies apprehended him; he will be extradited back to Lafayette to face burglary charges.
“I’m proud of the work by our detectives and their ability to work with law enforcement agencies from Texas to Baton Rouge to see that this criminal is brought to justice,” Sheriff Mark Garber said.
This investigation remains ongoing. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Detectives say extradition to Louisiana is being sought and additional charges are expected.