Louisiana State Police will be handling the abuse allegations at T.M. Landry Preparatory School, taking over from the Breaux Bridge Police Department.

The allegations followed a New York Times article that levied similar claims against the school and Mike and Tracey Landry, the couple who operate the unaccredited school. The newspaper also alleged the school falsified transcripts and student accomplishments to make its graduates more appealing to Ivy League colleges.

Last week, more allegations of abuse and misconduct surfaced against the school. Since Dec. 3, the Breaux Bridge Police Department has received 10 new physical abuse complaints against the school.

Previously closed cases are now also being reinvestigated.

School officials would not comment for this report.

