From left: Carl Domingue, 53, of Opelousas; Edwin Brisco, 40, of Opelousas; and Telemica Mayo, 42, of Opelousas. Brisco was booked on a count of third-degree rape after accusations he sexually assaulted a juvenile with special needs. Domingue and Mayo were each booked on a count of failure to report the commission of certain felonies after not reporting the incident to police.