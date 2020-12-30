An Opelousas man was arrested on a rape charge after accusations he sexually assaulted a juvenile with special needs in November, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Edwin Brisco, 40, of Opelousas was arrested on a count of third-degree rape and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. He is being held on a $20,000 bond, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said in a statement.
The juvenile reported the alleged assault to school officials on Nov. 24. Investigators determined the assault happened Nov. 14 when Telemica Mayo and Carl Domingue requested Brisco drive the juvenile to her grandmother’s to collect a package. Instead, Brisco drove to a family member’s residence, got into the backseat with the juvenile and engaged in unwanted sexual behavior, the statement said.
The juvenile informed Mayo and Domingue of the encounter once she was returned home and the pair unsuccessfully attempted to confront Brisco at his home. Family members of Brisco’s urged the couple to report the incident to police, Thibodeaux said.
Investigators determined Mayo and Domingue did not contact law enforcement or bring the juvenile to a hospital for evaluation, the statement said.
During questioning, Mayo and Domingue acknowledged they did not seek police or medical assistance, despite knowing of the assault. Brisco acknowledged the events but said a sexual encounter did not occur, Thibodeaux said.
Mayo, 42, of Opelousas, and Domingue, 53, of Opelousas, were also booked on a count each of failure to report the commission of certain felonies.