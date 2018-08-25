police stock (copy)
Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in Opelousas early Saturday morning, KATC reported.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Academy Street and East Blanchard Street at 3:20 a.m.

To read the full KATC report, click here.

