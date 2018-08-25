Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in Opelousas early Saturday morning, KATC reported.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Academy Street and East Blanchard Street at 3:20 a.m.
To read the full KATC report, click here.
Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in Opelousas early Saturday morning, KATC reported.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Academy Street and East Blanchard Street at 3:20 a.m.
To read the full KATC report, click here.
To contact a crime reporter at The Advocate, email policereporters@theadvocate.com or call (225) 388-0369.