One man was arrested in a fatal Crowley overdose after a social media video taken before the death showed him putting suspected ecstasy pills into the victim’s mouth while shouting “overdose b----,” the Crowley Police Department said.
Justin Bernard, 38, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder on Monday and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail. District Court Judge Kristian Earles set Bernard’s bond at $250,000, booking records show.
Crowley Police Department officers responded to the 1200 block of Lurose Drive on July 19 after a report that a man was unresponsive and found Coty Gabriel breathing, but unresponsive.
Officers administered two doses of Narcan in an attempt to revive Gabriel. He was taken by Acadian Ambulance responders to an area hospital, where he died, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said in a statement.
He was 40, and a father of four, according to his obituary.
Investigators discovered a social media video was posted showing the 40-year-old drinking “Lean” and then taking several ecstasy pills before his death. In the video, Bernard is seen goading Gabriel to drink the mixture, handing him the suspected ecstasy pills and later pushing the pills into Gabriel’s mouth while shouting “overdose b---ch,” Broussard said.
Gabriel afterward opened his mouth to the camera and displayed six to seven pills, the chief said.