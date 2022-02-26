A Lafayette man was arrested after a 4-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a Breaux Bridge home on Wednesday.
Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call requesting emergency medical assistance at a home in the 1000 block of East Madeline Boulevard in Breaux Bridge and found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive, Captain Ginny Higgins said in a statement.
The boy was airlifted by Acadian Ambulance Air-Med to a hospital in Baton Rouge.
Jose Fernando Valero, 30, of Lafayette, was arrested Thursday on a count each of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, distribution or possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as three counts of cruelty to a juvenile and four counts of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, Higgins said.
Valero was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.