Abbeville Police have identified the victim of a Tuesday shooting as Aaron James Wallace.
Wallace, 20, was killed in a shooting on East Oak Street Tuesday, according to a statement from the Abbeville Police Department. Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet said the department is not releasing specifics about the homicide or the investigation.
The department is asking anyone with information on the homicide to contact their tip line at 337-892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous, a statement said.