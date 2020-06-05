The Church Point Police Department is investigating after an officer reportedly used a racial slur in a post on Facebook.

Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux confirmed Friday afternoon an internal investigation is underway into an officer’s use of a racial slur online. He declined to speak on the specifics of the post, the language or the officer who posted the content online.

The post was brought to the department’s attention by concerned citizens.

“I will investigate it as I do with every complaint,” Thibodeaux said.

The chief said the findings will be presented to the Church Point Board of Aldermen for a decision on firing or discipline. If investigators confirm the post was made by the officer, the activity would be in breach of the town and department’s social media policy, he said.

Thibodeaux said the board could meet as soon as Friday, but the timeline is dependent on the conclusion of the investigation and the board’s ability to meet.

This is at least the fourth incident involving law enforcement officers and offensive social media posts this week.

In St. Landry Parish, one St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputy resigned and another was fired over social media posts related to nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers and riots that have also broken out in many cities.

One post showed a bloodstained 18-wheeler with the caption, “Just drove through Minneapolis, didn't see any protesters,” while another urged rioting supporters to "go burn down the projects where black on black crimes happen every day.”

In St. Martin Parish, a Breaux Bridge police officer is under internal investigation for a post that read, “You don’t see them burning the unemployment office or the food stamp office,” referring to rioting in areas around the country.