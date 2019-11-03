Crowley Police are searching for a Carencro man who allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase through Crowley that left three people injured, one critically, according to KATC.
Anyone who knows where Austin Lee Gary, 20, of Carencro, is should call Crowley Police at 337-783-1234 or Crimestoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-TIPS.
Gary's family told KATC that he has been in contact with Crowley Police and plans to speak with them Monday. Crowley Police told KATC that Gary's father said his son has an attorney and would go to the police station Monday.
The incident started shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday when officers on patrol were flagged down about a vehicle that hit other vehicles in a parking lot. When police tried to stop the vehicle, it took off at a high rate of speed, police say.
Officers chased the vehicle through the city, and two houses and another vehicle were damaged in the process, according to police.
The vehicle allegedly reached more than 120 miles per hour during the chase, police said. It ended in the 23000 block of the Crowley-Eunice Highway when the vehicle hit an embankment, became airborne and flipped several times.
The driver, since identified as Gary, got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods. A K9 unit tried to track the man, but the terrain didn't allow for the dog to keep a scent, police said.
One person in the vehicle was transported to a Lafayette hospital in critical condition. Two others were treated and released from hospitals with what police described as moderate injuries.