Two adults and four children, were rescued from a disabled vessel in the Atchafalaya Bay near Morgan City on Monday.
The Coast Guard says the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Department reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday of a disabled 16-foot bass boat.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew out of New Orleans was dispatched at 1:15 a.m. for rescue. The aircrew located and established communication with the vessel at 2:30 a.m. and a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Department surface asset crew.
Due to the water depth, the Coast Guard said, the surface asset crew was not able to reach the disabled vessel.
The six people were pulled from the boat via helicopter and transferred to the Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson at 3:58 a.m.
The Coast Guard says there were no reported injuries.
Click here for updates to the KATC-TV report.