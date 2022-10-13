Some parents were moved to tears Wednesday evening as they asked the Lafayette Parish School Board for possible solutions to the recent threats against Lafayette Parish schools.
Several parents tearfully questioned the board about improvements to school safety and communication in response to six lockdowns at Lafayette Parish schools over the past two weeks.
“All individuals responsible for threats over the last few weeks have been identified, they’ve been arrested, and faced legal consequences, as well as expulsion from school,” Superintendent Irma Trosclair said. “We will continue to take seriously behavior that is threatening, that disrupts the school environment, and behavior that makes any staff member or other students feel safe.”
Keri Barousse, a parent of an eighth-grade gifted student at Paul Breaux Middle School, broke into tears as she spoke about the fear and anxiety she felt not knowing what was going on during the lockdown at PBMS.
“Even knowing what period they are in, knowing who they’re with makes a difference. Any little bits ... I know you can’t tell us the whole story. We understand that, too. But any little bits that can be communicated, that can help us get through the day and get through this helps tremendously,” Barousse said.
Julia Reed, president of the Lafayette Parish Association of Educators spoke about the need for better communication during the lockdown and cried when recalling how she wondered if her child at Myrtle Place Elementary School were in one of these lockdowns.
“As a parent this has like really freaked me out. As a teacher I am cool as a cucumber, but the thought of my child being at risk is, and I love Myrtle Place, it’s a wonderful school, but with all this it’s been bringing it up, that’s like [MPES’s entrance] not a controlled entrance,” Reed said
Tehmi Chassion, a board member representing District 4 who has a child at PBMS, spoke to the board as a member of the public regarding his fear and anxiety about the lockdown at that school.
“I tend to think that I can handle anything, but then for that split second you realize ‘I can’t go get him.’ I can’t go in and see about him,” Chassion said. “I can’t even go on that campus as a board member at that time ... I can try to flash some credentials all I want, but yeah [the police will] say, ‘I’m gonna need you to go across the street.’ ”
Lafayette Police and LHS officials received a social media threat Oct. 3 regarding a possible shooting. This led to increased security on Oct. 4. LHS had another lockdown from another threat on Oct. 6.
Lafayette Police also received an anonymous 911 call Oct. 3 about a gun on Lafayette High School’s campus, but no gun was found after police searched the school. A student was charged with terrorizing related to 911 call, according to LPD.
“When I think about what happened at Paul Breaux and that my daughter will be going to LHS next year, it’s like going out of the frying pan and into the fire,” Barousse said.
Two students were arrested and charged with terrorizing after the Oct. 6 threat, LPD said.
A Northside High School student was also arrested and charged with terrorizing for making threats in front of other students on Oct. 4, police said.
PBMS went into lockdown and a student was arrested for lying to the school resource officers about students having guns on campus on Oct. 7, according to an LPSS statement.
A bus driver for Acadiana High School found bullets in a seat after the students were dropped off causing another lockdown Tuesday.
Metal detectors and a designated person responsible for communicating with parents during lockdowns were some of the possible solutions discussed by the board, but there were concerns about the effectiveness of metal detectors at some of Lafayette Parish’s more open campuses such as LHS and Acadiana High from Justin Centanni of District 6 and Britt Latiolais of District 5.
Don Landry, District Attorney for the 15th Judicial District, told the board that educating kids about the potential consequences of terrorizing would help to prevent lockdowns and offered to general assemblies at area schools.
Lafayette Parish has already had 10 lockdowns this year, which is more than double the four lockdowns all last year, according to Marry Morrison, representative for District 1.
“We are going to have to do better. This amount of lockdowns is more than all the surrounding parishes combined and it just isn't acceptable,” Morrison said.