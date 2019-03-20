A Church Point man was accused of robbing the IberiaBank on North Parkerson Avenue in Crowley Wednesday, KATC reports.
Joshua Jenkins, 30, was arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said. Jenkins is being held on $500,000 bond.
Broussard said Jenkins walked into the bank around noon and presented a note demanding money. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Broussard reported earlier in the day detectives had a photo of the suspect and a man had been apprehended nearby. He said a photo lineup would be performed to confirm if the suspect was the robber in question.